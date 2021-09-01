Sabre Gold and Golden Predator Announce Anticipated Plan of Arrangement Closing; Attendance at Precious Metals Summit

Closing of the Arrangement As previously announced on August 25, 2021, shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly approved all matters voted on at the special meetings, including shareholders of Golden Predator approving the proposed Arrangement. The British Columbia Supreme Court issued the final order approving the Arrangement on August 31, 2021.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (formerly Arizona Gold Corp.) (“ Sabre Gold ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF ) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (“ Golden Predator ”) ( TSX.V: GPY, OTCQX: NTGSF ) are pleased to announce that all conditions to closing have now been satisfied in respect of the previously announced business combination, pursuant to which Sabre Gold will acquire all of the common shares of Golden Predator by way of a court approved plan of arrangement (the “ Arrangement ”).

The effective date of the Arrangement is expected to occur on September 2, 2021. In order to accommodate the closing of the Arrangement, trading in Golden Predator common shares (“Golden Shares”) are being halted effective at the market close on September 1, 2021. Golden Predator Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and an application will be made for Golden Predator to cease to be a reporting issuer following closing of the Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, all of the Golden Shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement will be exchanged for common shares of Sabre Gold (“Sabre Shares”) on the basis of 1.65 Sabre Shares per Golden Share (the “Exchange Ratio”). Following completion of the Arrangement, current Sabre Gold shareholders and former Golden Predator shareholders will own approximately 55% and 45% of the combined company common shares, respectively.

Registered Golden Predator shareholders are reminded to complete and return the letter of transmittal received with the meeting materials for the purposes of exchanging their Golden Shares for Sabre Shares, if they have not already done so. Non-registered or beneficial Golden Predator shareholders, being Golden Predator shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a broker, investment dealer or other intermediary, will either receive their Sabre Shares through CDS or DTC (if arrangements have been made by their intermediary) or in certificated form. On closing of the Arrangement, Golden Predator warrants and options will be deemed to be amended in accordance with the Exchange Ratio and will be exercisable for Sabre Shares.