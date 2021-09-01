Candelaria Announces $7,800,000 Private Placement of Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSX-V: CAND, OTC PINK: CDELF) (the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $7,800,000 of units (the “ Units ”) of the Company (the “ Offering ”) at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the “ Issue Price ”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”), with each full Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price $0.65 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has received confirmations from certain investors of their intent to subscribe for an aggregate of approximately $7.7 million, including $6.0 million from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”), who has indicated that they intend to subscribe for such number of Units that will result in Agnico Eagle owning approximately 19.59% of the basic shares outstanding on a partially diluted basis after giving effect to the Offering. Agnico Eagle currently owns 10,120,000 (7.9%) of the Company’s common shares.

In accordance with the terms of their investment, the first $1.0 million invested by Agnico Eagle will be used for permitting and related activities at the Caballo Blanco Project and, subject to receipt of necessary permits, the balance of $5.0 million will be used for exploration and development at the Caballo Blanco Project. Additional funds raised in the Offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

Mike Struthers, CEO, commented: “We are very pleased to announce this placing which allows us now to push forward with an ambitious exploration program at our flagship asset, the Caballo Blanco district in Veracruz. This highly prospective epithermal-porphyry mineralised district has potential to become a significant mining camp and we’re very excited to start generating drill results to demonstrate that potential. We’re grateful for the continued support of our key shareholders, including Agnico Eagle, and I look forward to providing regular updates over the coming months.”