Baytex Provides Update to 2021 Clearwater Appraisal Program
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) is pleased to provide an update to its 2021 Clearwater appraisal program and announce a second strategic land
agreement with the Peavine Métis Settlement.
"The Clearwater has emerged as one of the most profitable plays in Canada and our 2021 appraisal program has delivered production results beyond our initial expectations. We have drilled five successful oil wells and our Clearwater production has increased to greater than 2,300 bbl/d. In addition, we are excited to have expanded our partnership with the Peavine Métis Settlement in northwest Alberta increasing our land position within the settlement by a further 20 sections to 80 contiguous sections,” commented Ed LaFehr, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Appraisal Program Yields Strong Results
We currently have five producing wells on our Peavine acreage and production has increased from zero at the beginning of this year to greater than 2,300 bbl/d, currently. The two eight-lateral wells that offset our initial discovery well have generated 30-day initial production rates of 695 bbl/d and 412 bbl/d, respectively, which rank among the top Clearwater wells drilled-to-date. Our third eight-lateral well drilled three miles to the east of our discovery pad was brought onstream August 15 and is currently producing 750 bbl/d.
The following table summarizes the results of our 2021 appraisal program.
|Area
|Well
|Spud
|Rig Release
|# of Laterals
|
30-Day Initial
Production Rate
(bbl/d) (1)
|
Current
Production Rate
(bbl/d)
|Peavine
|100/04-34-078-16W5
|January 7
|January 15
|2
|175
|100
|Peavine
|102/04-34-078-16W5
|June 15
|June 21
|2
|175
|175
|Peavine
|100/13-27-078-16W5
|June 22
|July 6
|8
|695
|875
|Peavine
|100/05-34-078-16W5
|July 8
|July 18
|8
|412
|450
|Peavine
|102/11-31-078-15W5
|July 20
|August 4
|8
|---
|750
(1) 30-Day Initial Production Rate (bbl/d) is defined as the average oil rate over the first 720 hours of production following drilling fluid recovery.
