Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Information Regarding Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Given the current circumstances, the location of the Meeting will be the Trust's head office, located at 163 Cartwright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6A 1V5. The Trust will be restricting physical access to the Meeting to registered and beneficial unitholders and formally appointed proxyholders.

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from government and public health authorities, Firm Capital Property Trust (“ FCPT ” or the “ Trust ”), (TSXV: FCD.UN) is providing an update on its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders (the " Meeting ") to be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

Unitholders and any other interested persons who are unable or not permitted to attend the Meeting in person have the opportunity to listen to the Meeting live through an audio conference call. Registration to participate in the live call should be completed by following the link provided on the Trust’s website at http://firmcapital.com/fcpt/, and once registered the call-in-details will be provided via email to registrants. Alternatively, participants can also access the live conference call via the following dial-in details:

Dial-In Numbers : 1-877-876-9174, 1-785-424-1669

Conference ID# : 90921

Date : September 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto Time)

Following the formal proceedings of the Meeting, management will provide a business update and presentation. All interested parties are invited to listen to the management update.

A copy of the pdf presentation will be available prior to the conference call on the Trust's website at http://firmcapital.com/fcpt/.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.