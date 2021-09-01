checkAd

Core & Main to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on September 14, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 23:06  |  25   |   |   

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, today announced that it will issue its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended Aug. 1, 2021 before the market opens on Sept. 14, 2021.

A conference call and webcast will be hosted by Steve LeClair, chief executive officer, Mark Witkowski, chief financial officer, and Robyn Bradbury, vice president of investor relations and financial planning and analysis, at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Sept. 14, 2021 to discuss the results.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Events Calendar at https://ir.coreandmain.com. The conference call also may be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or +44 208 0682 558 (international). The passcode for the live call is 211964. To ensure participants are connected for the full call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the call. A slide presentation highlighting Core & Main’s results and key performance indicators will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Core & Main’s website prior to the call.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

Core & Main Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Core & Main to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on September 14, 2021 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, today announced that it will issue its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
RumbleOn Announces the Closing of its Business Combination with RideNow, Creating the First ...
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Core & Main Completes Acquisition of L & M Bag & Supply Co.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Core & Main Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Core & Main Completes Acquisition of Pacific Pipe
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten