Core & Main to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on September 14, 2021

A conference call and webcast will be hosted by Steve LeClair, chief executive officer, Mark Witkowski, chief financial officer, and Robyn Bradbury, vice president of investor relations and financial planning and analysis, at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Sept. 14, 2021 to discuss the results.

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, today announced that it will issue its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended Aug. 1, 2021 before the market opens on Sept. 14, 2021.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Events Calendar at https://ir.coreandmain.com. The conference call also may be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or +44 208 0682 558 (international). The passcode for the live call is 211964. To ensure participants are connected for the full call, please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the call. A slide presentation highlighting Core & Main’s results and key performance indicators will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Core & Main’s website prior to the call.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With more than 285 locations, the company provides its customers local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 3,700 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

