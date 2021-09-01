checkAd

PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Port America in Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 23:12  |  23   |   |   

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Port America, a 717,735 square foot multi-tenant industrial park located in Dallas, Texas, for a total purchase price of $123.0 million.

Port America consists of 15 buildings with an average customer size of 8,000 square feet and was approximately 96% occupied at closing. The park is strategically located immediately adjacent to DFW International Airport on fee simple land. The park is uniquely positioned to provide institutional quality industrial space to small- and medium-size users seeking a premium location, 26-foot clear heights, ample dock loading, and access to key freeways serving DFW Airport and the Dallas Metroplex. The park is complementary to PSB’s existing Dallas, Texas, industrial and flex portfolio totaling 3.0 million square feet.

“Port America fits perfectly with our small bay industrial investment strategy. The combination of dock-served suites averaging 8,000 square feet, fee simple land in an irreplaceable location, and our best in class local operating platform should result in strong long-term growth for our stockholders,” said Mac Chandler, President and CEO of the Company.

The acquisition was funded in part with $72 million of 1031 exchange proceeds generated from the previously announced dispositions of Park East and Monroe business parks in Northern Virginia, and the remainder of the acquisition price was funded with cash on hand.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a S&P MidCap 400 company, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, predominantly multi-tenant industrial, industrial-flex, and low-rise suburban office. Located primarily in major costal markets, PS Business Parks’ 97 properties serve approximately 5,100 tenants in 28 million square feet. The portfolio also includes 800 residential units (inclusive of units in-process).

Forward-Looking Statements

When used within this press release, the words “may,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “intends,” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and our customers; the impact of competition from new and existing commercial facilities which could impact rents and occupancy levels at the Company’s facilities; the Company’s ability to evaluate, finance, and integrate acquired and developed properties into the Company’s existing operations; the Company’s ability to effectively compete in the markets that it does business in; the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state, and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing REITs; security breaches, including ransomware, or a failure of the Company’s networks, systems, or technology, which could adversely impact the Company’s operations or its business, customer and employee relationships or result in fraudulent payments; the impact of general economic and business conditions, including as a result of the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic; rental rates and occupancy levels at the Company’s facilities; and changes in these conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of permanent capital at attractive rates, the outlook and actions of rating agencies and risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q, reports on Form 8-K, and annual reports on Form 10‑K.

PS Business Parks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Port America in Texas PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Port America, a 717,735 square foot multi-tenant industrial park located in Dallas, Texas, for a total purchase price of $123.0 million. Port America …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
RumbleOn Announces the Closing of its Business Combination with RideNow, Creating the First ...
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Amendment and Restatement of Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21PS Business Parks, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten