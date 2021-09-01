checkAd

Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration Services to Leading Open Source Databases

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced it has extended its award-winning, mission-critical, 24x7x365 support, application management, security and migration services beyond proprietary databases to leading open source database platforms, including MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL and MongoDB.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901006033/en/

Rimini Street Extends Its Award-Winning Support, Application Management, Security and Migration Services to Leading Open Source Databases (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rimini Street has nearly 400 full-time database-skilled engineers and has already provided database services to more than 1,400 clients around the world who have relied on Rimini Street for mission-critical support with a guaranteed 10-minute engineer response time for P1 critical cases, 24x7x365, anywhere in the world for their database platforms – including support of proprietary and open source database platforms in data center and cloud environments. Clients served range from some of the largest and most complex Fortune 500 and Global 100 database infrastructures with thousands of instances across many countries to mid-size businesses with single database instances. Industries served range from manufacturing, distribution, energy, retail, hospitality, transportation, financial services, healthcare, public sector, military, defense sector, technology, media and telecom.

A Single Support Provider for a Diverse and Growing Enterprise Database Landscape

Rimini Street’s unified, vendor-independent database service simplifies operational management of increasingly diverse, complex and growing database environments across the enterprise, improving system performance, outcomes and user satisfaction, while also enabling clients to gain financial and resource efficiencies that free up IT resources – time, money and personnel – to focus on more strategic business priorities.

All clients have at least one assigned Primary Support Engineer – backed by a team of skilled database experts – who have an average of 20 years’ experience. Proprietary, patent-pending artificial intelligence tools are utilized to canvas the expertise of hundreds of Rimini Street support engineers to pinpoint resources for solving customer issues in seconds. The Company’s client satisfaction score with closed cases averages 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is “excellent”).

