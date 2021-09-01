The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Yalla inflated its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla’s financial statements as “not credible.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.31, or 7%, to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

Then, on May 20, 2021, The Bear Cave published a report and Gotham City Research tweeted that it was shorting Yalla.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell 6% to close at $15.96 per share on May 20, 2021.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the market closed, Yalla announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting revenue of $66.62 million, which fell below analysts’ expectations.

On this news, the Company's share price fell approximately 19% to close at $10.99 per share on August 10, 2021.

