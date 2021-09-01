checkAd

Atlas Financial Holdings Enters Into Agreement with Certain Holders of Senior Notes Related to Possible Extension of the Maturity Date; Raises Up to $3 Million Through Financing Agreement

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AFHIF) (“we,” “us,” “our,” the “Company” or “Atlas”) today announced that it is pursuing a financial restructuring through an exchange of the Company’s 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due April 26, 2022 (the “Notes”) pursuant to an agreement with certain holders of the Notes that, if successful, it believes will allow for additional financial flexibility to continue to pursue its managing general agency (MGA) strategy. The agreement would allow Atlas to pursue an exchange of the Notes which, if successful, is expected to extend the maturity date of the Notes and provide additional financial flexibility during this important rebuilding period. The Company obtained letters of initial support from seven holders, including the largest holder, representing more than 50% of outstanding par value of the Notes and is seeking additional support from Note holders regarding the planned exchange of the Notes. In addition, the completion of the convertible senior secured credit facility is expected to provide important interim liquidity as we continue to recapture and expand our business.

Scott D. Wollney, Atlas’ President & CEO said “We worked closely with a number of our largest Note holders to create what we believe to be a fair and equitable proposal that will allow Atlas additional runway to pursue its business plans with the objective of creating value for all stakeholders. The initial support we received suggests that our largest holders are in agreement with the Company’s strategy and objectives. Our goal has been to successfully transition from a long-standing history as an insurance carrier to a technology and analytics focused MGA with the ability to produce EBITDA growth through strategic relationships with risk taking partners. Over the past few months, we continued to see a substantial growth rate in new submissions and policies issued as a result of drivers re-entering the market in response to continued demand from passengers in the public auto and ride-sharing segments. As noted on our recent second quarter earnings call, current in-force business is only approximately 5% of what it was in 2018, and we expect the short-term headwinds of driver shortages to abate over time resulting in a meaningful increase in demand for the insurance products we provide. We are encouraged that monthly quotes received for taxi and livery policies continue to be at the highest level seen since the pandemic began, with August submissions and policies issued continuing to exceed prior months. The activities included in today’s announcement provide additional time for us to execute our investment thesis, and we expect to work closely with all existing holders of our Notes and our shareholders in pursuit of a favorable outcome for all parties.”

