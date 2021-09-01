checkAd

Cost and Reliability Drive Otter Tail Power Company’s 15-Year Resource Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 23:25  |  20   |   |   

Today Otter Tail Power Company submitted its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to regulatory commissions in each of the three states it serves: Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

The company spent two years analyzing robust market data and engaging with people and organizations across its service area, including updates with its regulatory commissions, who helped inform the analysis. “Planning a diverse mix of energy resources to reliably and economically serve our customers over the next 15 years is extremely complex,” said Otter Tail Power Company President Tim Rogelstad. “I am proud of our collaborative team for submitting a plan that enhances our ability to ensure our customers have the electricity they need, when they need it, at an affordable price, in an environmentally responsible way.”

In its preferred plan, Otter Tail Power Company is requesting authority to add dual fuel capability at the company’s Astoria Station, which is in South Dakota and is fueled in part by natural gas from North Dakota’s Williston Basin, add 150 megawatts of solar at a location yet to be determined, and commence the process of withdrawal from its 35% ownership interest in coal-fired Coyote Station in North Dakota in 2028.

Energy market conditions have been evolving over the past several years and are forecast to continue offering low-cost energy opportunities to utilities whose electric generation can quickly react to real-time market conditions, such as natural gas-fired resources.

“As we maintain and enhance resiliency, it’s our accountability to customers to pursue economical generation resources that give us greater control over whether or not to dispatch resources based on market conditions,” said Rogelstad. “Coyote Station has been a safe, reliable, cost-effective resource for our customers for 40 years. For that, we are grateful. Because more flexible and economical resource options are available as we look forward, Otter Tail Power Company is seeking to withdraw from our 35% ownership interest in the facility. It is important to understand this is not a decision to retire Coyote Station, which is a co-owned facility. Coyote Station’s future is not ours alone to determine.”

According to Rogelstad, Coyote Station owners continue to collaborate in analyzing data and weighing decisions that will impact the plant and each company’s employees, customers, and communities. “We are taking the time to get these important decisions right given the many stakeholders involved,” said Rogelstad. “It’s likely to be a couple of years before we know the path of any withdrawal from plant ownership and operation. While each of the owners is uniquely positioned to serve its customers—in terms of the amount of energy its customers need and the required production capacity of its generation resources—our shared priorities are to continue serving customers with reliable, low-cost electricity.​​” Otter Tail Power Company will continue to operate the plant.

Resource planning is an ever-evolving process. According to Rogelstad, Otter Tail Power Company will continue to monitor issues that could impact its plan, including changes to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s capacity construct, evolving energy markets, and current or future federal or state energy laws or regulations including the federal Regional Haze Rule.

By 2023 Otter Tail Power Company customers will receive approximately 35% of their energy from renewable resources. Assuming the current dispatch levels of co-owned units Coyote Station and Big Stone Plant remain as they are today, the company’s target is to reduce carbon emissions from generation resources it owns approximately 50% from 2005 levels by 2025 and 97% by 2050. “As we transition to a cleaner energy future, we’re keeping residential rates among the lowest in the nation,” said Rogelstad. “This is part of our mission and our ongoing commitment to our customers.”

About Otter Tail Power Company

Otter Tail Power Company, a subsidiary of Otter Tail Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select Market: OTTR), is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. With a balanced commitment to environmental, economic, and community stewardship, the company provides electricity and energy services to approximately 230,000 people in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. To learn more about Otter Tail Power Company visit otpco.com. To learn more about Otter Tail Corporation visit ottertail.com.

Otter Tail Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cost and Reliability Drive Otter Tail Power Company’s 15-Year Resource Plan Today Otter Tail Power Company submitted its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to regulatory commissions in each of the three states it serves: Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The company spent two years analyzing robust market data and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
RumbleOn Announces the Closing of its Business Combination with RideNow, Creating the First ...
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Otter Tail Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Increases 2021 Earnings Per Share Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten