Copart, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 after the close of market on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed via hyperlink at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through December 2021 by visiting www.copart.com/investorrelations.