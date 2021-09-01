Skeena Files Prefeasibility Study Technical Report for Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") Technical Report …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") Technical Report for the Eskay Creek gold-silver project ("Eskay Creek") as per the Company's news release dated July 22, 2021 . A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Eskay Creek project page of the Company's website .

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Sheila Ulansky, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist for SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Ms. Ulansky is responsible for the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eskay Creek Project.

Robert Raponi, P.Eng, Principal Metallurgist for Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Mr. Raponi is responsible for processing, process and infrastructure capital and operating cost estimation, financial analysis and marketing in the PFS.

Scott Elfen, P.E., Global Practice Lead Geotechnical Services - Ausenco Engineering Canada, Inc is an independent Qualified Person as define by NI43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Mr. Elfen is responsible for site wide geotechnical program, tailings and PAG waste rock storage facility and water management tailings and waste rock storage facilities in the PFS.

Willie Hamilton, P.Eng, Mining Engineer for AGP Mining Consultants Inc., is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Mr. Hamilton is responsible for the mineral reserve, mine capital and operating cost estimation as well as the mine design in the PFS.

Rolf Schmitt, P.Geo, Technical Director for ERM is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Mr. Schmitt is responsible for the environmental, permitting and social aspects of the PFS.

Adrian Dance, P.Eng, Principal Consultant (Metallurgy) for SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Dr. Dance is responsible for mineral processing and metallurgical testing in the PFS.