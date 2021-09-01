checkAd

ConocoPhillips Supports Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021   

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced today disaster relief donations of $500,000 to be allocated between the American Red Cross and local United Way organizations to support relief efforts in Louisiana from Hurricane Ida. The company will also match donations from ConocoPhillips’ U.S. employees.

“Our thoughts are with the local communities who are dealing with the widespread devastation brought by Hurricane Ida,” said Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are committed to assisting as they rebuild and want to extend our gratitude to the emergency responders, volunteers and organizations like the Red Cross and United Way that are stepping in to help those in need.”

ConocoPhillips, through its wholly owned subsidiary The Louisiana Land and Exploration Company LLC, is the largest private wetlands owner in Louisiana and maintains an office in Houma. For decades, the company has practiced responsible stewardship of its coastal wetlands and has collaborated with public and nonprofit entities on projects designed to protect and restore Louisiana’s coast.

About ConocoPhillips

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 15 countries, $85 billion of total assets, and approximately 10,100 employees as of June 30, 2021. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,518 MBOED for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and proved reserves were 4.5 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com.

Wertpapier


