BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II Announces Distribution

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II (the “Trust”) (CUSIP: 09258V101) announced today the Trust’s quarterly distribution, payable on September 30, 2021. Details are as follows:

Trust Ticker Quarterly Per-

Share

Distribution Annualized Current

Distribution Rate

expressed as a

percentage of net

asset value (“NAV”)* BlackRock Multi-Sector Opportunities Trust II XMSAX $1.578 6.8%

*The Annualized Current Distribution Rate expressed as a percentage of NAV shown above is calculated by dividing the Trust’s Quarterly Per-Share Distribution by the Trust’s NAV as of 8/31/2021 and annualizing the results.

