T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation in Sepsis Alliance Health Equity Pledge

Leading rapid diagnostics company aims to increase awareness of sepsis diagnosis, management and treatment

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced efforts in recognition of Sepis Awareness Month to educate on the importance of rapid diagnostic technologies at a time when sepsis is the most common complication observed in severe cases of COVID-19.1,2



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk for infections, as patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are 22 percent more likely to develop sepsis and 113 percent more likely to experience septic shock as compared to influenza patients.3 COVID-19 patients with bloodstream infections (BSIs) have significantly longer hospitalizations and a higher rate of ICU admission and mortality compared to those without BSIs.4 Given the need for education on this matter, T2 Biosystems will highlight sepsis as a critical public health issue throughout September via dedicated social media content and collateral, conference sponsorships, tradeshow presentations, and a continued partnership with Sepis Alliance to support key initiatives like the Sepsis Alliance Summit and the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Pledge.

“While sepsis continues to cause the death of millions of people each year, it has more recently become a common complication for those battling severe cases of COVID-19,” said John Sperzel, Chairman and Chief Executive Offiicer of T2 Biosystems. "It's widely-understood within the medical community that the early detection of sepsis is critical in improving patient outcomes and reducing the length of hospital stays. By partnering with prominent industry organizations and raising the awareness on the importance of culture-independent rapid diagnostics, like those offered by T2 Biosystems, we can help to save lives and improve outcomes."

Sepsis is the body’s immune response to infection and is considered a medical emergency that requires rapid diagnosis and treatment. It causes 11 million deaths worldwide5 each year, contributing to 20 percent of all deaths globally and taking more lives than cancer,6,7 and costs the U.S. healthcare system $62 billion annually.8 As part of its commitment to continuing this important conversation, T2 Biosystems is involved in several industry programs this September, including: