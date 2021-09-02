checkAd

TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of August 31, 2021 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 00:13  |  48   |   |   

TortoiseEcofin today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of August 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $555.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $400.3 million, or $33.56 per share.

As of August 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 501 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 385 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at August 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

 

Per Share

Investments

 

$

502.0

 

$

42.09

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

0.4

 

 

0.03

Income Tax Receivable

 

 

52.1

 

 

4.36

Other Assets

 

 

1.3

 

 

0.12

Total Assets

 

 

555.8

 

 

46.60

     

Short-Term Borrowings

 

 

24.1

 

 

2.02

Senior Notes

 

 

83.9

 

 

7.03

Preferred Stock

 

 

32.3

 

 

2.71

Total Leverage

 

 

140.3

 

 

11.76

     

Other Liabilities

 

 

2.6

 

 

0.22

Current Tax Liability

 

 

12.6

 

 

1.06

 

 

 

 

 

Net Assets

 

$

400.3

 

$

33.56 

11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of August 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $277.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $202.7 million, or $35.92 per share.

As of August 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 486 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 398 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at August 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

 

Per Share

Investments

 

$

274.6

 

$

48.66

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.05

Receivable for Investments Sold

 

 

2.3

 

 

0.40

Other Assets

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.12

Total Assets

 

 

277.8

 

 

49.23

 

 

 

 

 

Short-Term Borrowings

 

 

48.6

 

 

8.61

Senior Notes

 

 

7.2

 

 

1.27

Preferred Stock

 

 

12.2

 

 

2.17

Total Leverage

 

 

68.0

 

 

12.05

 

 

 

 

 

Other Liability

 

 

1.0

 

 

0.19

Current Tax Liability

 

 

6.1

 

 

1.07

 

 

 

 

 

Net Assets

 

$

202.7

 

$

35.92

5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of August 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $83.2 million and its unaudited net asset value was $62.0 million, or $27.70 per share.

As of August 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 571 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 402 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at August 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

 

Per Share

Investments

 

$

81.1

 

$

36.22

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

1.8

 

 

0.79

Other Assets

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.14

Total Assets

 

 

83.2

 

 

37.15

 

 

 

 

 

Senior Notes

 

 

14.5

 

 

6.46

Preferred Stock

 

 

6.1

 

 

2.72

Total Leverage

 

 

20.6

 

 

9.18

 

 

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.27

Net Assets

 

$

62.0

 

$

27.70

2.24 million common shares currently outstanding.

TTP has completed approximately $4.7 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TTP has repurchased 264,673 shares of its common stock at an average price of $17.837 and an average discount to NAV of 20.9%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of August 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $44.0 million and its unaudited net asset value was $40.6 million, or $22.00 per share.

As of August 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 1,410 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at August 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

 

Per Share

Investments

 

$

43.5

 

$

23.59

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.14

Other Assets

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.10

Total Assets

 

 

44.0

 

 

23.83

     

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

 

3.1

 

 

1.68

 

 

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

 

0.3

 

 

0.15

Net Assets

 

$

40.6

 

$

22.00

1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today announced that as of August 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $125.0 million and its unaudited net asset value was $100.4 million, or $15.38 per share.

As of August 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 518 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at August 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

 

Per Share

Investments

 

$

122.7

 

$

18.81

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

1.3

 

 

0.20

Other Assets

 

 

1.0

 

 

0.14

Total Assets

 

 

125.0

 

 

19.15

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

 

24.0

 

 

3.68

 

 

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.09

Net Assets

 

$

100.4

 

$

15.38

6.53 million common shares currently outstanding.

TPZ has completed approximately $5.0 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TPZ has repurchased 424,834 shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.749 and an average discount to NAV of 18.7%.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) today announced that as of August 31, 2021, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $262.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $231.6 million, or $17.17 per share.

As of August 31, 2021, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 880 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at August 31, 2021.

Unaudited balance sheet

 

 

(in Millions)

 

Per Share

Investments

 

$

254.2

 

$

18.85

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

 

5.3

 

 

0.39

Other Assets

 

 

3.3

 

 

0.24

Total Assets

 

 

262.8

 

 

19.48

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Facility Borrowings

 

 

29.7

 

 

2.20

 

 

 

 

 

Other Liabilities

 

 

1.5

 

 

0.11

Net Assets

 

$

231.6

 

$

17.17

13.49 million common shares outstanding.

The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (also dba TCA Advisors) (“TCA”) is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

TORTOISE ENERGY/COM NEW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TortoiseEcofin Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of August 31, 2021 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF TortoiseEcofin today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of August 31, 2021, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Allison Transmission Expands eGen Power e-Axle Portfolio to Address Wide Range of Vehicle ...
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provide Section 19(a) Notice
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Announces Private Investment Monetization Activity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21TortoiseEcofin Closed-End Funds Implement Several Measures to Increase Shareholder Value
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21TortoiseEcofin Announces Release of 2021 Semi-Annual Report and Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of July 31, 2021 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten