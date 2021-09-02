checkAd

GlobeX Data Ltd. Announced Final Number of CAD 6.3 Million (USD 5.0 million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

02.09.2021, 00:30  |  50   |   |   

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce the closing of a …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement offering for a final tally total of 19,150,506 Units (as defined below) at a price of CA$0.33 per Unit for total gross proceeds, minus incoming bank wire fees of CA$6,295,940.43.

Foto: Accesswire

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") priced at CA$0.33 per share, and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of $0.60 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term"). The offering has been fully subscribed and is now closed. Corporate finance advisory fees of CA$302,500 were paid in the form of cash. Net proceeds to the Company were CA$5,993,440.43.

The proceeds of the financing will be allocated to continue to accelerate the marketing of the Company's Sekur encrypted email and messaging solution to the US market, develop and market complementary solutions to be launched in the USA in 2022, increase capacity and infrastructure, and for general purposes.

The Company's CEO and CFO participated in the private placement as well with subscriptions of 2,295,000 units, or 12% of the total offering.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data, said: "We are quite pleased and satisfied and appreciative with the demand we have received from our investors for this private placement. This additional placement gives the Company even more capabilities as we continue to deploy our solutions to the US mass consumer market and business sectors in the coming 24 months. The first round of marketing we have done has yielded excellent results and this new funding will assure us the capability to continue in an accelerated pace of the roll out of our Sekur solutions. We plan to increase our USA marketing budget to US$750,000 for the remainder of 2021, and increase the marketing budget to US$2,000,000 for 2022, depending on the results of our media and marketing efforts. With CA$9.4 million (US$7,460,000) in the bank as of the close of this funding, and no convertible or long-term debt, the company has now a solid balance sheet and all the cash to execute its plan for 2021 and continue its 2022 marketing plan, and looks forward to bring true Swiss privacy and security to US consumers and businesses."

Wertpapier


