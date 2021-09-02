checkAd

BTU Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU)(OTC PINK:BTUMF) announces it has granted a total of 2,125,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director
pwood@btumetals.com

