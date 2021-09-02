checkAd

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lightning announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 after the market closed on August 16, 2021. The company disclosed a net loss per share of $0.79 as compared to a loss of $0.10 in the same period for the prior year. The Company also withdrew its full-year guidance, citing “chassis production disruptions” amongst other problems. Based on this news, shares of Lightning fell by almost 17% the next day, harming investors.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

