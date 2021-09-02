checkAd

ThreeD Capital Inc. Disposes of Securities of AMPD Ventures Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, announces that through a series of transactions ending August 31, 2021 (the “Disposition”), ThreeD disposed of ownership and control of an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of AMPD Ventures Inc. (the “Company” or “AMPD”). The Subject Shares represented approximately 2.0% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. As a result of the Disposition, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD and Sheldon Inwentash (the “Joint Actor”) decreased by 2.5% from the last early warning report filed in which ThreeD, along with the Joint Actor, reported a 19.7% ownership on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately prior to the Disposition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor owned and controlled an aggregate of 6,000,000 common shares, 6,000,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of AMPD, representing approximately 9.8% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 19.0% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants and options).

Immediately following the Disposition, ThreeD and the Joint Actor own and control an aggregate of 4,750,000 common shares, 6,000,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of AMPD, representing approximately 7.8% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 17.2% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants and options). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 2,750,000 common shares and 4,000,000 warrants of the Company representing approximately 4.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, (or approximately 10.4% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants), and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 2,000,000 common shares, 2,000,000 warrants, and 900,000 options of the Company representing approximately 3.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 7.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants and options held).

The Subject Shares were purchased through the facilities of the Canadian Stock Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease their investments in AMPD at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that each of ThreeD and the Joint Actor is an “accredited investor” as defined herein.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
chapman@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900

