Grid Dynamics Announces Completion of Redemption of Public Warrants

On July 28 th , 2021 the company issued a press release stating that, pursuant to the terms of the agreement governing the Public Warrants, it would redeem all of the public warrants that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 30, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant. The redemption was triggered because the last sales price of the Company’s common stock was at least $18.00 per share for twenty (20) trading days within a thirty-day (30) period that ended July 23, 2021. Of the total of 2,773,141 warrants outstanding on July 28, 2021, 2,753,397 were exercised and cash proceeds generated from these exercised warrants were approximately $31.7 million.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced the completion of the redemption of all of its outstanding public warrants.

In connection with the redemption, the Public Warrants ceased to be traded on the Nasdaq effective August 30, 2021. The redemption had no effect on the trading of Grid Dynamic’s common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GDYN.”

With the competition of this redemption, as of August 30 2021, Grid Dynamics no longer has any outstanding Public Warrants and “Private Placement Warrants” or “Working Capital Warrants”.

“This marks an important milestone for the company. Since going public on March 5, 2020, our focus has been centered around our shareholders’ needs, and the completion of redemption of Public Warrants is another step in that direction. Furthermore, this event will result in a cleaner capital structure that will be provide a positive backdrop for investors and shareholders,” said Anil Doradla, CFO of Grid Dynamics.

