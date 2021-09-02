checkAd

Grid Dynamics Announces Completion of Redemption of Public Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 01:59  |  54   |   |   

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced the completion of the redemption of all of its outstanding public warrants.

On July 28th, 2021 the company issued a press release stating that, pursuant to the terms of the agreement governing the Public Warrants, it would redeem all of the public warrants that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 30, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant. The redemption was triggered because the last sales price of the Company’s common stock was at least $18.00 per share for twenty (20) trading days within a thirty-day (30) period that ended July 23, 2021. Of the total of 2,773,141 warrants outstanding on July 28, 2021, 2,753,397 were exercised and cash proceeds generated from these exercised warrants were approximately $31.7 million.

In connection with the redemption, the Public Warrants ceased to be traded on the Nasdaq effective August 30, 2021. The redemption had no effect on the trading of Grid Dynamic’s common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GDYN.”

With the competition of this redemption, as of August 30 2021, Grid Dynamics no longer has any outstanding Public Warrants and “Private Placement Warrants” or “Working Capital Warrants”.

“This marks an important milestone for the company. Since going public on March 5, 2020, our focus has been centered around our shareholders’ needs, and the completion of redemption of Public Warrants is another step in that direction. Furthermore, this event will result in a cleaner capital structure that will be provide a positive backdrop for investors and shareholders,” said Anil Doradla, CFO of Grid Dynamics.

About Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.

Grid Dynamics (Nasdaq: GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, UK, Netherlands, Mexico, Central, and Eastern Europe. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Grid Dynamics Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grid Dynamics Announces Completion of Redemption of Public Warrants Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) (“Grid Dynamics”), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announced the completion of the redemption of all of its outstanding public warrants. On July 28th, 2021 the company issued a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
MedinCell Provides an Update on Its Product Portfolio, Following the FDA Acceptance of New Drug ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Amazon Announces Career Day 2021—America’s Biggest Recruiting Event, with Over 40,000 Corporate ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING: TechnipFMC Commences Tender Offer For Up To $250 Million Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 6.500% ...
Logitech Expands Commitment to Enterprise, Launches New Wireless Technology Logi Bolt
U.S. FDA Grants BRUKINSA (Zanubrutinib) Approval in Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Regions Financial Corp. Scheduled to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Grid Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten