Jefferies to Host Asia Forum September 8-10

The Jefferies Asia Forum – a virtual gathering of global thought leaders, offering attendees original content, comprehensive corporate access and actionable investment insights – will take place on September 8-10, 2021.

One of the most comprehensive events of its kind, the Jefferies Asia Forum will showcase management teams across Asia and provide access to senior executives through both business-to-business and investor virtual meetings. Collectively, over 1,500 delegates, 220 public and private corporate management teams and 50 industry experts will participate in the event, with more than 3,300 meetings scheduled.

Additionally, Jefferies analysts and strategists will present their differentiated investment themes and ideas and interact with investor attendees. Notable topics of discussion include Environmental & Social Governance (ESG), robotics/artificial intelligence, biotechnology, post-COVID consumer behavior and geopolitics/U.S.-China relations.

For further information about the Jefferies Asia Forum, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About Jefferies
Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), a diversified financial services company.

