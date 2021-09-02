KKR Leads Series B Funding Round in Vietnam’s KiotViet

KiotViet, a leading merchant platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Vietnam, and KKR, a global investment firm, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will participate as the lead investor in the US$45 million Series B funding round of KiotViet (“the Company”), with participation from its existing investor, Jungle Ventures.

KiotViet aims to drive the digital transformation of MSMEs, a key segment that accounts for approximately 40% of Vietnam’s economy. The Company delivers an affordable, full-suite software solution that includes point-of-sale, inventory management, CRM, and employee management services to over 110,000 MSME customers. KiotViet has additionally expanded to offer a B2B procurement marketplace and integrated logistics services for its merchants, and has plans to leverage its platform to provide financial services solutions such as payments and lending to customers.

Hao Tran, CEO of KiotViet, said: “Micro, small and medium enterprises play a vital role in the domestic economy as a driver for Vietnam’s future growth. Through KiotViet’s accessible and innovative solutions, we want to help home-grown MSMEs digitalize their businesses, enhance their operational efficiency, as well as unleash their full potential. We are excited to welcome KKR as our new investor and are confident that their extensive experience, strong global network, and deep industry expertise will prove invaluable assets to our Company as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. We would also like to thank Jungle Ventures for their continued commitment in supporting our growth, as well as Kasikorn Bank and Cao Viet My for participating in this Series B funding round.”

Ashish Shastry, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity and Head of Southeast Asia at KKR, said: “We are excited to invest in KiotViet, an innovative business with terrific growth potential. Our investment in KiotViet marks our sixth in Vietnam and is the first made through KKR’s growth technology strategy in Southeast Asia. This milestone reflects our commitment to providing high-growth technology companies – including those at an earlier stage – with long-term capital and value-added support.”