Latest NEXCOM uCPE Solutions Provide Network Slicing for Smart Path of Your Data

02.09.2021   

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, announce its new professional uCPE product line, nexCPE, which includes three appliances targeted at three different segment for 5G application. Each nexCPE product is designed based on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology to enable connections with greater bandwidth, lower latency and higher frequency. All three appliances are powered by Intel processors and offer a large selection of optional features to provide maximum flexible customization.

"Cut the cord" movement has started from end-users and now found its way deeper to the core, urging business owners to switch their attention to wireless network appliances. Alongside with leveraging the newest technologies; such as 5G, mmWave, and network slicing; appliances based on 5G FWA technology help to minimize physical infrastructure all the way from Fixed Access to Multi-access edge computing (MEC) servers, thus ensuring seamless last mile connectivity, and saving companies OpEx and CapEx budgets significantly.

nexCPE product line levels up common understanding of traditional uCPE boxes. This trio not only supports current 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) infrastructure, but also proves future-ready for 5G Standalone (SA) infrastructure. DFA 1163 is an entry-level desktop appliance to enable 5G networks for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), while both FTA 1170 and FTA 5180 are 1U rackmounts that target small and medium-sized branch offices and enterprises, respectively. Even one of nexCPE products, integrated into existing network architecture, can significantly improve network performance. Deployed together, they cover all possible requirements to build a safe and stable 5G network. Both 1U rackmounts will be available in Q4 this year, so stay tuned for the latest eNews update.

To learn more details about each solution, please refer to NEXCOM Virtual Expo website. To learn more about FWA technology and nexCPE line, please refer to a short video clip.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607237/eNews_NCS_PR_1.jpg

 




