Apple Changsha Opens Saturday in China

Apple today previewed Apple Changsha, the first Apple Store in Hunan province. Situated in the heart of the provincial capital city, Apple Changsha’s location provides easy access for customers across central China.

Apple Changsha opens Saturday in the Changsha IFS mall, facing the bustling Huangxing Road. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to be opening in Changsha, a community filled with creativity and profound cultural heritage,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “So many of our team members already call Hunan province home, and they are ready to welcome and support their neighborhood at Apple Changsha.”

The new store is located in the popular Changsha IFS shopping mall and faces the bustling Huangxing Road, one of the top urban attractions in the city. Visitors entering the store from outside will encounter the uniquely designed double-height facade, which features a completely new gradient frit and mirrored coating treatment that blurs the transition from top to bottom and shifts in appearance during different times of day or seasons. The all-new glass facade was sustainably manufactured in Tianjin, China and is the first Apple Store in the world to utilize this facade technique.

From the interior mall entrance, customers will immediately come across the Forum and the freestanding video wall, home to Today at Apple sessions. Led by Apple Creative Pros, free daily sessions provide creative inspiration, teach practical skills, and help customers learn how to go further with their Apple products. To celebrate the grand opening, Creative Pros will host the exclusively tailored Today at Apple session “Art Walk: Discover the Colors of Changsha” beginning September 5, giving customers an opportunity to explore the city and capture its vibrant colors on iPad Pro. Visitors are able to register for the session today at apple.com.cn/today/event/art-walk-discover-the-colors-of-changsha.

Surrounding the Forum are display tables and avenues, where customers can explore curated Apple products and accessories or receive personal technical support from Geniuses. Throughout the store, customers can get shopping help from Apple Specialists and learn more about monthly financing options, Apple’s trade-in program, or try the newly launched Apple Pickup service.

The new store includes nearly 100 highly trained retail team members, who collectively speak many languages including Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, and French.

Apple Changsha opens Saturday, September 4 at 10 a.m. CST in China. The store will open with the same health measures for both retail team members and visitors as seen in all Apple Store locations across China, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing.

