'Edifice of Magnificence' Dominica Completes Construction of Citizenship by Investment Funded Hospital

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a government programme, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit revealed that the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital has now been completed. The highly anticipated Marigot Hospital, which covers 40,000 square feet, will have a 75-bed capacity and host several high-quality facilities and services. This will include an ambulatory service, emergency care, intensive care, maternity and paediatric care, laboratory, radiology services and a trauma centre. The hospital will be a significant addition to Dominica, particularly during a time in which the world still grapples with COVID-19.

Prime Minister Skerrit described the hospital as an 'edifice of magnificence', noting that citizens in the district will benefit greatly from it: "We are now moving to have it furnished and put the equipment in," he said. "Very soon, we will move towards the formal commissioning of the hospital."

Funded by Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, the hospital is part of its broader mission to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure. Aside from Marigot Hospital, Dominica's CBI Programme also funds several health centres across the island to provide essential services to local communities.

Access to high-quality healthcare services has become increasingly critical during the COVID-19 crisis, particularly as countries across the globe grapple with successive lockdowns and aggressive variants. This has led many high net-worth individuals to seek out countries that can provide additional security. CBI Programmes have become a popular route to achieving this as they give applicants a straightforward and swift path to second citizenship once investing in a country's economy.

Dominica's CBI Programme continues to be one of the most attractive options on the market. The annual CBI Index has ranked the programme as the world's best for the fifth consecutive year, citing reasons such as its transparency, affordability and efficient processing for its appeal amongst investors. Applicants can either contribute to the country's government fund or buy into pre-approved real estate options.

After undergoing the nation's multi-tiered vetting process, those that are successful gain access to increased travel freedom to over 140 countries, a second home in a stable democracy with strong ties to the United States, as well as the ability to pass citizenship down through descent.

