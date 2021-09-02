checkAd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Canada announces the launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide, one of the first generic medications of its kind for the Canadian Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 06:12   

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced that Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, is approved by Health Canada and has been launched in the Canadian market. Reddy-Lenalidomide is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada.

“Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents our firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Canada’s Multiple Myeloma and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) patient population,” says Vinod Ramachandran, Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Canada. “Along with this important launch, we are pleased to introduce our Reddy2Assist Platform, which provides convenient one-stop access to assist prescribers and pharmacists with qualification requirements for patients, as well as patient onboarding and registration via web portal, telephone or fax.”

Reddy-Lenalidomide capsules are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, each in blister packs.

Indications & Clinical Use:

Reddy-Lenalidomide is indicated for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low- or Intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities. Approval for this indication is based on red blood cell transfusion independence response rates. Overall survival benefit has not been demonstrated (see CLINICAL TRIALS, Myelodysplastic Syndromes).

Reddy-Lenalidomide in combination with dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients who are not eligible for stem cell transplant.

Limitation of Use:

Reddy-Lenalidomide is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) outside of controlled clinical trials (see WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS, Increased Mortality in Patients with CLL).

Contraindications:

  • Reddy-Lenalidomide is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to it or to thalidomide, pomalidomide or to any ingredient in the formulation or component of the container.
  • Reddy-Lenalidomide is contraindicated in pregnant women and women at risk of becoming pregnant. If lenalidomide is taken during pregnancy, it may cause severe birth defects or death to the fetus.
  • Breast feeding women.
  • Male patients unable to follow or comply with the required contraceptive measures.
  • Reddy-Lenalidomide treatment should not be started in MDS patients whose platelet levels are less than 50 x 109/L.

Most Serious Warnings and Precautions:

