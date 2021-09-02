checkAd

Angion to Participate in Upcoming September Investment Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 06:20  |  35   |   |   

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced its management team will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and participate in a fireside chat with Oppenheimer Senior Biotech Analyst Justin Kim at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

Details are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 13th
Time: 7:00am Eastern US Daylight Time

Event: Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Date: Wednesday, September 22nd
Time: 10:45am Eastern US Daylight Time

Webcasts of the presentation and fireside chat will be accessible online by visiting the events and presentations page under the investors section of Angion’s website at https://ir.angion.com/events-presentations. The webcasts of both events will remain archived on Angion’s website for approximately 30 days.

About Angion
Angion is committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients suffering from acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases for which there are no approved medicines or where existing approved medicines have limitations. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) mimetic currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 registration trial for delayed graft function in patients undergoing deceased donor kidney transplantation and a Phase 2 trial in cardiac-surgery associated acute kidney injury. Angion is scheduled to begin a Phase 2 trial evaluating ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic disease, in patients with primary proteinuric kidney diseases. Additionally, Angion has preclinical programs for a rho kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor and a CYP11B2 (aldosterone synthase) inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.angion.com. 

CONTACT: Contact
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Angion to Participate in Upcoming September Investment Conferences UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Angion Biomedica Corp (NASDAQ:ANGN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Casino Group and Intermarché announce the start of their partnership
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Yara acquires Finnish Ecolan to expand its organic fertilizer business
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Nobel Resources Provides Next Phase Diamond Drilling Plan, Algarrobo Copper-Gold Project, Chile and ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...