Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Inhaled Aviptadil for the Treatment of Sarcoidosis

Geneva, Switzerland, September 2, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that its recently acquired German subsidiary, AdVita Lifescience GmbH ("AdVita"), has received regulatory clearance to commence a phase 2 clinical trial in Germany to evaluate inhaled aviptadil for the treatment of sarcoidosis.

Following a proof-of-concept trial in 20 sarcoidosis patients which demonstrated the suppression of inflammatory mechanisms of the lung in combination with amelioration of dry cough and exertional dyspnea, AdVita received clearance by the German medical regulatory authority Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (BfArM) to conduct a randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical trial in sarcoidosis patients.

Raghuram Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, commented, "Receiving regulatory clearance to begin a phase 2 clinical trial of inhaled aviptadil marks another clinical milestone for Relief and our subsidiary, AdVita. Aviptadil is believed to be the only known experimental drug that could potentially suppress sarcoidosis-associated cough, one of the major symptoms reducing quality of life in this patient population. We look forward to initiating this trial and to further exploring the clinical utility of aviptadil across multiple pulmonary indications."