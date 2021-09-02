checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Inhaled Aviptadil for the Treatment of Sarcoidosis

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.09.2021, 07:00  |  65   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study
Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Inhaled Aviptadil for the Treatment of Sarcoidosis

02-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Inhaled Aviptadil for the Treatment of Sarcoidosis

Geneva, Switzerland, September 2, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that its recently acquired German subsidiary, AdVita Lifescience GmbH ("AdVita"), has received regulatory clearance to commence a phase 2 clinical trial in Germany to evaluate inhaled aviptadil for the treatment of sarcoidosis.

Following a proof-of-concept trial in 20 sarcoidosis patients which demonstrated the suppression of inflammatory mechanisms of the lung in combination with amelioration of dry cough and exertional dyspnea, AdVita received clearance by the German medical regulatory authority Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte (BfArM) to conduct a randomized, double-blind, multicenter clinical trial in sarcoidosis patients.

Raghuram Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, commented, "Receiving regulatory clearance to begin a phase 2 clinical trial of inhaled aviptadil marks another clinical milestone for Relief and our subsidiary, AdVita. Aviptadil is believed to be the only known experimental drug that could potentially suppress sarcoidosis-associated cough, one of the major symptoms reducing quality of life in this patient population. We look forward to initiating this trial and to further exploring the clinical utility of aviptadil across multiple pulmonary indications."

Seite 1 von 3
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Inhaled Aviptadil for the Treatment of Sarcoidosis EQS Group-Ad-hoc: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Study Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate Inhaled Aviptadil for the Treatment of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex SE: Nordex errichtet erste N163/5.X Turbine
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLINE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS ...
Modern Plant Based Foods gewinnt das Aldi-Imperium als Kooperationspartner-Kurs zieht deutlich an
DGAP-News: Fast Finance 24 Holding AG setzt das positive erste Quartal 2021 fort und erwirtschaftet ein ...
DGAP-News: Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG
CM Fluids Bus ist offizieller IAA-Shuttlebus
EQS-News: Code Pharma BV: Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
Nordex SE: Nordex installs first N163/5.X turbine
DGAP-News: Partnerschaft zwischen SÜSS MicroTec und SET zur Entwicklung einer kombinierten Anlagenlösung ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLIN) FÜR DIE BEHANDLUNG KOMPLIZIERTER ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21EQS-News: Relief Reports that U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a New Finding from Aviptadil Phase 2b/3 Trial Demonstrating Clinically Significant Relief from Respiratory Distress in Critical COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI(TM) (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21DGAP-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics und Relief Therapeutics geben die Einreichung eines Zulassungsantrags für ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen bei der US-FDA bekannt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.08.21EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for ACER-001 for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics und Relief Therapeutics geben die Einreichung eines Zulassungsantrags für ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen bei der US-FDA bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Relief meldet Erhalt der Orphan-Drug-Einstufung der US-amerikanischen FDA für den Einsatz von RLF-100 (Aviptadil) bei der Behandlung der Sarkoidose
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten