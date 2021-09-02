checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Emmi acquires number 1 feta business in the US feta market

Emmi acquires number 1 feta business in the US feta market

02-Sep-2021
Lucerne, 2 September 2021 - The Emmi Group has acquired Athenos, the leader in the US feta market, strengthening its biggest export market and most important business segment in specialty cheeses. In 2020, Athenos generated net sales of almost USD 90 million and perfectly complements the extensive range of Emmi's high quality locally produced and imported specialty cheeses in North America. With the acquisition of the Athenos business from the Lactalis Group, Emmi further strengthens its position in the US market and creates additional export opportunities for Swiss cheese due to its strengthened distribution. The Athenos business will be managed by Emmi Roth USA, which has been part of the Emmi Group since 2009. The transaction remains subject to approval by the US competition authorities.

Feta cheese is growing in popularity in the United States and Athenos has developed itself over many years into the leading feta brand. Last year, Athenos achieved net sales of almost USD 90 million.

'With Athenos the number 1 in the US feta market will be joining Emmi. We are well suited for further developing this business successfully. It will strengthen our position in the strategically important US market and therefore also our growing export business from Switzerland as we can offer our customers an even more extensive and attractive range of products,' says Matthias Kunz, Executive Vice President, Division Americas at Emmi.

Strengthening the product range

Athenos enjoys a broad presence in the US retail sector and is also sold in the food service sector. With this strong market position, the Athenos business optimally complements Emmi's specialty cheese business in the US. At the heart of this strategic pillar is Emmi Roth USA, which has been part of the Emmi Group since 2009. Today, Emmi Roth USA operates three production facilities in the state of Wisconsin and supplies retail and food service customers nationwide with high-quality specialty cheeses produced locally as well as imported from Switzerland.

