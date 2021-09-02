Baloise named Switzerland's 'Most Innovative Sustainability Insurer' for 2021

In its commendation, the panel of judges from Capital Finance International (CFI.co) highlighted a number of aspects that together led to its decision to name Baloise the 'Most Innovative Sustainability Insurer' in Switzerland for 2021. These included the way that the notion of value creation is integrated into the Company's Simply Safe strategy and how it endeavours to create value for all stakeholders. Baloise's responsible investment policy in its asset management activities and the financial stability of the Group and its subsidiaries were highlighted as well.

In its award citation, the CFI.co judging panel also mentioned the innovations, collaborations and partnerships that Baloise launched as part of the expansion of its Home and Mobility ecosystems and that promote sustainable development. Initiatives in electric-powered transport and the circular economy were singled out for particular praise, as were the tie-ins with start-ups that are helping to advance the sharing model and protect valuable resources. 'Through partnerships and collaborations, Baloise has the chance to fast-track sustainability-focused innovations and in doing so offer its customers solutions that are fit for the future. The award, which reserves special praise for this aspect of our strategy for sustainable development, confirms that we on the right track,' says Kim Berrendorf, who is responsible for Sustainability Management & Communication at Baloise.