checkAd

EQS-News Baloise named Switzerland's 'Most Innovative Sustainability Insurer' for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.09.2021, 07:00  |  22   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Baloise named Switzerland's 'Most Innovative Sustainability Insurer' for 2021

02.09.2021 / 07:00

Basel, 2 September 2021. A panel of judges from Capital Finance International (CFI.co), a leading financial magazine, has presented Baloise with its 'Most Innovative Sustainability Insurer - Switzerland 2021' Award. Among other things, the award recognises Baloise's innovations and partnerships that promote a society focused on long-term thinking and sustainability.

In its commendation, the panel of judges from Capital Finance International (CFI.co) highlighted a number of aspects that together led to its decision to name Baloise the 'Most Innovative Sustainability Insurer' in Switzerland for 2021. These included the way that the notion of value creation is integrated into the Company's Simply Safe strategy and how it endeavours to create value for all stakeholders. Baloise's responsible investment policy in its asset management activities and the financial stability of the Group and its subsidiaries were highlighted as well.

In its award citation, the CFI.co judging panel also mentioned the innovations, collaborations and partnerships that Baloise launched as part of the expansion of its Home and Mobility ecosystems and that promote sustainable development. Initiatives in electric-powered transport and the circular economy were singled out for particular praise, as were the tie-ins with start-ups that are helping to advance the sharing model and protect valuable resources. 'Through partnerships and collaborations, Baloise has the chance to fast-track sustainability-focused innovations and in doing so offer its customers solutions that are fit for the future. The award, which reserves special praise for this aspect of our strategy for sustainable development, confirms that we on the right track,' says Kim Berrendorf, who is responsible for Sustainability Management & Communication at Baloise.

Seite 1 von 3
Baloise-Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Baloise named Switzerland's 'Most Innovative Sustainability Insurer' for 2021 EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Baloise named Switzerland's 'Most Innovative Sustainability Insurer' for 2021 02.09.2021 / 07:00 Basel, 2 September 2021. A panel of judges from Capital Finance International …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex SE: Nordex errichtet erste N163/5.X Turbine
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLINE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS ...
Modern Plant Based Foods gewinnt das Aldi-Imperium als Kooperationspartner-Kurs zieht deutlich an
DGAP-News: Fast Finance 24 Holding AG setzt das positive erste Quartal 2021 fort und erwirtschaftet ein ...
DGAP-News: Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG
CM Fluids Bus ist offizieller IAA-Shuttlebus
EQS-News: Code Pharma BV: Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
Nordex SE: Nordex installs first N163/5.X turbine
DGAP-News: Partnerschaft zwischen SÜSS MicroTec und SET zur Entwicklung einer kombinierten Anlagenlösung ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLIN) FÜR DIE BEHANDLUNG KOMPLIZIERTER ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrEQS-News: Baloise ist «Most Innovative Sustainability Insurer - Switzerland 2021»
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund - successful completion of capital increase
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund -Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich abgeschlossen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Baloise deckt Unwetterschäden in Millionenhöhe und zeigt starkes Halbjahresergebnis
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21EQS-Adhoc: Baloise covers millions in storm-related claims and delivers strong financial results for the first half of the year
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21EQS-News: Baloise Bank nach Vertriebsexpansion auf Erfolgskurs
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21EQS-News: Baloise Bank on track for success after sales expansion
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten