Sleep easy, join Leazzzy With Leazzzy, Beter Bed enters the subscription market. Via a monthly payment method, customers subscribe to a high-quality box spring. With this additional business model, Beter Bed will tap into a new customer segment: customers opting for monthly payment convenience, carefree sleeping, and additional services during the subscription period. Leazzzy will extend the Beter Bed customer base by capturing those customers that prefer not to make a one-off investment, but do value the importance of high-quality sleep.

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) – the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – today announces that Beter Bed, its Benelux brand, introduces a new proposition: Leazzzy, Beter Bed's sleep subscription. This next step in the subscription market is in line with BBH’s strategy to increase its focus on innovations and the development of Sleep-as-a-Service.

This innovative concept is brought to market through a new online platform: www.leazzzy.nl . The platform allows customers to find more information about the service, and directly request a box spring lease subscription. Leazzzy is powered by Beter Bed and will therefore be displayed in the Beter Bed stores, and the first can be found in the experience store in Groningen. From the physical store, the customer is guided towards the online platform via a QR code, making optimal use of the power of an omni-channel customer journey.

Subscription and sustainability

The subscription model also provides significant benefits from a sustainability perspective: by including the retrieval and disposal of the product after the subscription period as part of its offering, the possibility for the product to reach the end of its lifetime and consequently ending up as waste is minimised. At the same time this opens up the ability to explore the refurbishment, reuse and recycle possibilities, and guarantee the best possible solution in line with BBH’s CSR strategy.

John Kruijssen, CEO of BBH: “Leazzzy is a subscription model that builds long-term, dynamic customer relations. This allows us to provide additional services to improve the quality of sleep during the subscription period. Leazzzy’s payment convenience ensures that “sleep better, live better” is available in a fitting format for everyone. We are happy to add this proposition to our current offering, as we know the positive impact of a good night’s sleep on people’s health and well-being.”



About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy.

In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary Bedmatch tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma and the KNVB.



