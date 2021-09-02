checkAd

Press news Biocartis Group NV Biocartis Launches Idylla SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 07:00  |  21   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE: 2 September 2021, 07:00 CEST

Biocartis Launches Idylla SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel

Mechelen, Belgium, 2 September 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces the launch of its Idylla SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel (CE-IVD). Building upon the success of its Idylla SARS-CoV-2 Test (CE-IVD), the new Panel is launching as a CE-IVD and detects, in one single cartridge, SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B and RSV1 nucleic acids, with results in approx. 90 minutes.

The Idylla SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel is a fully automated rRT-PCR2 test intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B and RSV nucleic acids in nasopharyngeal swab specimens from individuals suspected of respiratory infections by their healthcare provider. The nasopharyngeal swab specimens are collected in a viral transport medium3 and can be pipetted directly into the cartridge. The Idylla SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel includes fully automated nucleic acid testing with the extraction, amplification and detection in a single-use cartridge, with less than 1 minute hands-on time.

The Panel showed excellent performance in the clinical performance study4 with 98% overall concordance compared with other currently used methods.

Commenting on the launch of the Idylla SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel, Herman Verrelst, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, said: “We take an important next step in strengthening our infectious disease menu by upgrading the Idylla SARS-CoV-2 Test5 (CE-IVD) to a Panel that now also includes Flu A/B and RSV. Ahead of a delayed flu season, this Panel is well positioned to guide healthcare providers in this complex landscape of respiratory infections in 2022.

The timing of the Emergency Use Authorization (‘EUA’) submission to the US FDA of the Idylla SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel is still to be decided.

--- END ---

More information:
Renate Degrave
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis
e-mail        rdegrave@biocartis.com
tel             +32 15 631 729
mobile         +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Press news Biocartis Group NV Biocartis Launches Idylla SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel PRESS RELEASE: 2 September 2021, 07:00 CEST Biocartis Launches Idylla SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV Panel Mechelen, Belgium, 2 September 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Casino Group and Intermarché announce the start of their partnership
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Yara acquires Finnish Ecolan to expand its organic fertilizer business
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...