Acacia Pharma to Host Webinar with Key Opinion Leaders to Discuss the Hospital User Experience with Barhemsys and Byfavo

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 2 September 2021: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a webinar at 18:00hrs CEST / 12:00pm EDT on Thursday 30 September 2021 entitled “Hospital User Experience with Barhemsys and Byfavo.”

The webinar will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) Tong Joo (TJ) Gan, MD, MBA, MHS, FRCA (UK), FRCA (Ire), LicAc (Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine) and Richard P. Dutton, MD, MBA (USAP) who will discuss their experience using Barhemsys and Byfavo in the hospital setting and the patient benefit and value they add to invasive medical procedures for treating post-operative nausea and vomiting (PONV) as well as providing short-term sedation.

Barhemsys is an intravenous formulation of amisulpride, a selective dopamine antagonist. It is approved in the U.S. for treatment and prophylaxis of PONV, alone and in combination with antiemetics of another class. Byfavo (remimazolam) for injection is a sedative offering rapid onset/offset for use during invasive medical procedures lasting 30 minutes or less and has a rapid onset of sedation and quick post-procedure recovery.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentations and participants can submit questions during the session via questions@lifesciadvisors.com.

Interested parties are requested to register in advance for the webcast by clicking here. For those who are unable to listen at this time, a replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website and by clicking here.

KOL Biographies

Tong Joo (TJ) Gan, MD, MBA, MHS, FRCA (UK), FRCA (Ire), LicAc   is Professor and Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology at Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine in Stony Brook, New York. Previously, Dr. Gan was Professor of Anesthesiology and Vice Chairman for Clinical Research and Faculty Development at Duke University. Dr. Gan received his medical training at the London Hospital Medical College of the University of London.

Dr. Gan is the Founding President of the American Society for Enhanced Recovery (ASER), President of the Perioperative Quality Initiative (POQI), a Past President of the Society for Ambulatory Anesthesia (SAMBA) and the International Society for Anesthetic Pharmacology (ISAP).

Richard P. Dutton, MD, MBA is Chief Quality Officer for USAP. In this role, Dr. Dutton leads the committee responsible for data analysis and performance measurement using the collective data and evaluations of all U.S. Anesthesia Partners practices to improve patient safety and clinical outcomes.

