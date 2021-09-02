NCAB Buys RedBoard Circuits with USD 5 Million Sales Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 07:03 | 14 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 07:03 | (PLX AI) – NCAB Group to acquire 100% of the shares in RedBoard Circuits, LLC in the USA.RedBoard Circuits has five employees and is estimated to have a revenue of approximately USD 5 million in 2021Says objective to take on a leading position in … (PLX AI) – NCAB Group to acquire 100% of the shares in RedBoard Circuits, LLC in the USA.RedBoard Circuits has five employees and is estimated to have a revenue of approximately USD 5 million in 2021Says objective to take on a leading position in … (PLX AI) – NCAB Group to acquire 100% of the shares in RedBoard Circuits, LLC in the USA.

RedBoard Circuits has five employees and is estimated to have a revenue of approximately USD 5 million in 2021

Says objective to take on a leading position in the U.S PCB market

