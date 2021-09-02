NCAB Buys RedBoard Circuits with USD 5 Million Sales
(PLX AI) – NCAB Group to acquire 100% of the shares in RedBoard Circuits, LLC in the USA.RedBoard Circuits has five employees and is estimated to have a revenue of approximately USD 5 million in 2021Says objective to take on a leading position in …
- (PLX AI) – NCAB Group to acquire 100% of the shares in RedBoard Circuits, LLC in the USA.
- RedBoard Circuits has five employees and is estimated to have a revenue of approximately USD 5 million in 2021
- Says objective to take on a leading position in the U.S PCB market
- The acquisition is estimated to be accretive to NCABs Earnings per share in 2021
