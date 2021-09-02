checkAd

Barry Callebaut Extends Strategic Supply Agreement with Hershey

Autor: PLX AI
02.09.2021, 07:01  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut Hershey and Barry Callebaut extend strategic supply agreement.Barry Callebaut to continue to supply Hershey’s North American business with liquid chocolate and finished productsAgreement renewed long termBarry Callebaut …

  • (PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut Hershey and Barry Callebaut extend strategic supply agreement.
  • Barry Callebaut to continue to supply Hershey’s North American business with liquid chocolate and finished products
  • Agreement renewed long term
  • Barry Callebaut supplies products to Hershey across the United States, Canada and Mexico







