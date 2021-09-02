Barry Callebaut Extends Strategic Supply Agreement with Hershey
(PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut Hershey and Barry Callebaut extend strategic supply agreement.Barry Callebaut to continue to supply Hershey’s North American business with liquid chocolate and finished productsAgreement renewed long termBarry Callebaut …
(PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut Hershey and Barry Callebaut extend strategic supply agreement.Barry Callebaut to continue to supply Hershey’s North American business with liquid chocolate and finished productsAgreement renewed long termBarry Callebaut …
- (PLX AI) – Barry Callebaut Hershey and Barry Callebaut extend strategic supply agreement.
- Barry Callebaut to continue to supply Hershey’s North American business with liquid chocolate and finished products
- Agreement renewed long term
- Barry Callebaut supplies products to Hershey across the United States, Canada and Mexico
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare