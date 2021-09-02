Flex LNG Says H2 Adj. Net Income Looks Better Than H1
(PLX AI) – Flex LNG says adjusted net income for the second half of the year looks better than that of the first half. Company comments in market update for SeptemberSays dividend has potential upside in H2The market is tighter, going from LNG glut …
(PLX AI) – Flex LNG says adjusted net income for the second half of the year looks better than that of the first half. Company comments in market update for SeptemberSays dividend has potential upside in H2The market is tighter, going from LNG glut …
- (PLX AI) – Flex LNG says adjusted net income for the second half of the year looks better than that of the first half.
- Company comments in market update for September
- Says dividend has potential upside in H2
- The market is tighter, going from LNG glut to LNG scarcity, the company says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare