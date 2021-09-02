Flex LNG Says H2 Adj. Net Income Looks Better Than H1 Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 07:08 | 2 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 07:08 | (PLX AI) – Flex LNG says adjusted net income for the second half of the year looks better than that of the first half. Company comments in market update for SeptemberSays dividend has potential upside in H2The market is tighter, going from LNG glut … (PLX AI) – Flex LNG says adjusted net income for the second half of the year looks better than that of the first half. Company comments in market update for SeptemberSays dividend has potential upside in H2The market is tighter, going from LNG glut … (PLX AI) – Flex LNG says adjusted net income for the second half of the year looks better than that of the first half.

Company comments in market update for September

Says dividend has potential upside in H2

The market is tighter, going from LNG glut to LNG scarcity, the company says FLEX LNG Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



