SOBI Board Recommends SEK 235 per Share Offer from Advent & Aurora

(PLX AI) – SOBI recommends that the shareholders accept offer of SEK 235 per share from Advent International and Aurora Investment through Agnafit Bidco.

Offer values SOBI at SEK 69.4 billion

The acceptance period of the Offer is expected to commence on or around 22 September 2021 and expire on or around 21 October 2021, subject to any extensions

