Evotec announces Bristol Myers Squibb opt-in of EVT8683 as the first programme from iPSC-based neurodegeneration collaboration

BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB EXERCISES ITS OPTION TO ENTER INTO A GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE FIRST PROGRAMME FROM THE COMPANIES' ALLIANCE IN NEURODEGENERATION

THE EVT8683 IND FILING HAS RECEIVED FDA CLEARANCE

THE PROGRAMME (EVT8683) ORIGINATES FROM A PHENOTYPIC SCREEN CONDUCTED BY EVOTEC USING ITS LEADING IPSC (INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELL) DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORM

EVOTEC RECEIVES AN OPTION PAYMENT OF $ 20 M AND IS ELIGIBLE TO EARN UP TO $ 250 M IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND UP TO LOW DOUBLE DIGIT ROYALTIES



Hamburg, Germany, 02 September 2021:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has exercised its option to enter into an exclusive global license for EVT8683 which comes from a broader neurodegeneration collaboration. EVT8683 is a small molecule targeting a key cellular stress response that holds great promise in various neurodegenerative indications and is ready to enter clinical development. The programme originated from a phenotypic screening approach based on Evotec's leading iPSC platform and reached IND filing within only 5 years. Under an option agreement with Celgene (which is now a Bristol Myers Squibb company), Bristol Myers Squibb has rights to additional programmes in neurodegenerative diseases.



In neurodegeneration, currently approved drugs only offer short-term management of patients' symptoms and there is a huge unmet medical need for innovative therapies that slow down and reverse disease progression. The neurodegeneration alliance was built on Evotec's industrialised iPSC platform using patient-derived disease models, to discover and select potentially disease-modifying approaches for neurodegenerative diseases. Evotec's iPSC platform allows the screening of human iPSC-based disease models at high throughput in combination with unbiased transcriptome analysis. The seamless integration of the iPSC platform with Evotec's proven small molecule discovery and development capabilities all the way to IND filing enabled the development of EVT8683 in only 5 years from a cell based phenotypic screen to successful IND filing.