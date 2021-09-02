checkAd

DGAP-News Evotec announces Bristol Myers Squibb opt-in of EVT8683 as the first programme from iPSC-based neurodegeneration collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.09.2021, 07:30  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec announces Bristol Myers Squibb opt-in of EVT8683 as the first programme from iPSC-based neurodegeneration collaboration

02.09.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bristol-Myers Squibb!
Long
Basispreis 58,79€
Hebel 9,42
Ask 0,59
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 73,30€
Hebel 8,69
Ask 0,64
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB EXERCISES ITS OPTION TO ENTER INTO A GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE FIRST PROGRAMME FROM THE COMPANIES' ALLIANCE IN NEURODEGENERATION
  • THE EVT8683 IND FILING HAS RECEIVED FDA CLEARANCE
  • THE PROGRAMME (EVT8683) ORIGINATES FROM A PHENOTYPIC SCREEN CONDUCTED BY EVOTEC USING ITS LEADING IPSC (INDUCED PLURIPOTENT STEM CELL) DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORM
  • EVOTEC RECEIVES AN OPTION PAYMENT OF $ 20 M AND IS ELIGIBLE TO EARN UP TO $ 250 M IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND UP TO LOW DOUBLE DIGIT ROYALTIES


Hamburg, Germany, 02 September 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has exercised its option to enter into an exclusive global license for EVT8683 which comes from a broader neurodegeneration collaboration. EVT8683 is a small molecule targeting a key cellular stress response that holds great promise in various neurodegenerative indications and is ready to enter clinical development. The programme originated from a phenotypic screening approach based on Evotec's leading iPSC platform and reached IND filing within only 5 years. Under an option agreement with Celgene (which is now a Bristol Myers Squibb company), Bristol Myers Squibb has rights to additional programmes in neurodegenerative diseases.

In neurodegeneration, currently approved drugs only offer short-term management of patients' symptoms and there is a huge unmet medical need for innovative therapies that slow down and reverse disease progression. The neurodegeneration alliance was built on Evotec's industrialised iPSC platform using patient-derived disease models, to discover and select potentially disease-modifying approaches for neurodegenerative diseases. Evotec's iPSC platform allows the screening of human iPSC-based disease models at high throughput in combination with unbiased transcriptome analysis. The seamless integration of the iPSC platform with Evotec's proven small molecule discovery and development capabilities all the way to IND filing enabled the development of EVT8683 in only 5 years from a cell based phenotypic screen to successful IND filing.

Seite 1 von 5
Evotec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ist EVOTEC eine Blase?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Evotec announces Bristol Myers Squibb opt-in of EVT8683 as the first programme from iPSC-based neurodegeneration collaboration DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Evotec announces Bristol Myers Squibb opt-in of EVT8683 as the first programme from iPSC-based neurodegeneration collaboration 02.09.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex SE: Nordex errichtet erste N163/5.X Turbine
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLINE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS ...
Modern Plant Based Foods gewinnt das Aldi-Imperium als Kooperationspartner-Kurs zieht deutlich an
DGAP-News: Fast Finance 24 Holding AG setzt das positive erste Quartal 2021 fort und erwirtschaftet ein ...
CM Fluids Bus ist offizieller IAA-Shuttlebus
DGAP-News: Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG
EQS-News: Code Pharma BV: Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
Nordex SE: Nordex installs first N163/5.X turbine
DGAP-News: Partnerschaft zwischen SÜSS MicroTec und SET zur Entwicklung einer kombinierten Anlagenlösung ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLIN) FÜR DIE BEHANDLUNG KOMPLIZIERTER ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Evotec gibt Opt-in von Bristol Myers Squibb in EVT8683 als erstes Programm aus der iPSC-basierten Neurologie-Kooperation bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.09.21DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.09.21DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.09.21DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.09.21DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.09.21DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.09.21DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.09.21DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
01.09.21DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings