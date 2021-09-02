checkAd

Elekta acquires Turkish distributor to strengthen market position

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.09.2021, 07:53  |  28   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has acquired its long-time partner and Turkish distributor of neurosurgery solutions, Özyürek Mümessillik ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. (Özyürek A.Ş.). The acquisition will improve Elekta's market access in the region and strengthen its relationship with customers.

Cancer of the nervous system is one of the most common types of cancers in the world1. To effectively treat these tumors and other brain disorders, leading healthcare centers around the world choose Leksell Gamma Knife for its accuracy and documented outcomes. Leksell Gamma Knife Icon is the sixth generation of Elekta's Leksell Gamma Knife system and can treat virtually any target in the brain, regardless of type, location or quantity.

Habib Nehme, Executive Vice President Turkey, India, Middle East, Africa, APAC & Japan, says: "For the past 30 years, Özyürek A.Ş. helped establish Leksell Gamma Knife in Turkey and the region with several systems sold. We are especially happy to bring on board the service capabilities and excellence that the Özyürek A.Ş. team has built up. This acquisition will allow us to better focus on the Turkish market and ensure more people living with cancer and brain disorders have access to the most effective and safe treatment they need."

In 2014, Elekta announced the acquisition of its Turkish distributor of linear accelerators, brachytherapy and software. "The neurosurgery business was the last piece of the puzzle, so to speak," adds Nehme. "We expect to now strengthen Elekta's market position and continue our growth in the region through a closer relationship with our customers."

Employees from Özyürek A.Ş. will join Elekta's approximately 70 colleagues working from its offices in Turkey.

1KH. Kalan Farmanfarma , M. Mohammadian , Z. Shahabinia , S. Hassanipour , H. Salehiniya. Brain Cancer in The World: An Epidemiological Review

For further information, please contact:
Mattias Thorsson, Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail: Mattias.Thorsson@elekta.com  
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Director, Media Relations
Tel: +1 770-670-2524, e-mail: Raven.Canzeri@elekta.com
Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,400 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-acquires-turkish-distributor-to-strengthen-market-position,c3408482

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3408482/1463191.pdf

Turkey_Ozyurek acquisition_final




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elekta acquires Turkish distributor to strengthen market position STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that it has acquired its long-time partner and Turkish distributor of neurosurgery solutions, Özyürek Mümessillik ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. (Özyürek A.Ş.). The acquisition will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philippines Pharmacy Retail Industry Outlook to 2025 - Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% basis Revenue during 2019-2025: Ken Research
Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030, Advantages of Real-time ...
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Cloud Computing Market Size Worth $1251.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 19.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Vietnam & Myanmar Crawler Excavator Market - Growth Scenario Post COVID-19 | Arizton
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Axis Arbor expands partnership with appointment of additional Managing Partner
Surge Battery Metals Begins Exploration Program at the Caledonia Copper - Silver Project
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Anti-viral, Anti-bacterial Paints to Dominate Aliphatic Solvents Market Owing to Rise in Awareness ...
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...