T Stamp Inc Announces Former Mastercard VP Joins Trust Stamp as CIO

Formerly Vice President, Humanitarian & Development (Digital Identity) at Mastercard, Narayanswamy is an identity and cybersecurity expert with over 20 years of experience working across public and private sectors. In his role at Mastercard, Narayanswamy was responsible for the overarching digital identity strategy in underserved markets around the world, which included innovating sustainable solutions that promote financial inclusion, and growing strategic partnerships for the humanitarian, development, and government sectors.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAID)(Euronext Growth:AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today welcomes Raman Narayanswamy to its team as Chief Innovation Officer. The addition of this executive leadership role is key to accelerating Trust Stamp's ambitious global growth plans.

During this time, Narayanswamy worked closely with Trust Stamp to drive the Company's first public collaboration with Mastercard, a secure non-PII authentication network for both online and offline environments. Their technology is now used to enhance data privacy and portability in Mastercard's Inclusive Identity ecosystem. Trust Stamp announced a strategic investment from Mastercard in 2020.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner comments: "Trust Stamp's commitment to innovation has driven our advances in the dynamic market for digital identity solutions across enterprise security and fraud prevention, data protection and privacy, and financial accessibility applications. As we work to further productize our growing IP portfolio, placing dedicated focus on innovation is an important move at this current stage in company growth.

Raman's experience delivering transformative technology solutions with a comprehensive understanding of market needs complements our continued cross-industry growth efforts, and his ongoing commitment to innovation for inclusion reflects the values and mission of our company. We look forward to leveraging Raman's expertise to further capture innovative uses for our technology, identify key partnerships, and strengthen our strategic vision."

Narayanswamy previously led the biometrics division of Hewlett-Packard where he worked with national ID programs around the world. Earlier in his career, he guided digital identity initiatives around network operation and data exchange ecosystems as an advisor to Verizon and Payfone. His technical expertise includes biometric solutions, cryptography, and distributed ledger technologies.