Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces U.S. Approval of Monoclonal Antibody Patent

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a further patent application entitled …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a further patent application entitled MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES TO HUMAN FLT3/FLK2 RECEPTOR PROTEIN has been approved and issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent was issued on 31 August 2021 as Patent Number US 11,104,738. This follows the issuance of the patent METHOD OF ELIMINATING HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELLS/HEMATOPOIETIC PROGENITORS (HSC/HP) IN A PATIENT USING BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODIES, as announced on 2 June 2021. Both patents represent a further important step in the development of the Company's suite of intellectual property (IP) and protection of its products candidates including CDX antibody and HEMO-CAR-T.

This new patent covers composition of matter (sequences) of monoclonal antibodies to the human FLT3/FLK2 receptor protein that is found on the surface of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells, hematopoietic (blood forming) stem cells and progenitors (HSC/HP), and dendritic cells.

The monoclonal antibodies discovered and validated by Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals have allowed the Company to develop both a bi-specific CDX antibody and HEMO-CAR-T as treatments for AML as well as potential treatments for other types of blood cancers, and bone marrow transplant (BM/HSC) conditioning. The patent now granted is particularly relevant to the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) used in the HEMO-CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of AML. HEMO-CAR-T remains wholly owned by the Company and work is continuing in association with the University of Pennsylvania to take the therapy through to an IND (Investigational New Drug) application in preparation for clinical trials.

The issued patent discloses and protects several sequences of monoclonal antibodies as well as their unique properties. The discovery and validation of these antibodies were originally done by Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and further developed and refined by the Company's team of scientists in the Company's laboratory facilities in New York City.

The unique properties of the patented monoclonal antibodies, the original idea of how these antibodies could be exploited, and the data regarding their use for BM/HSC transplantation conditioning were the primary driver in bringing the leading global pharmaceutical company with which the Company has been working ("GlobalCo") to enter into an agreement to develop the Company's lead product candidate CDX bi-specific antibody (https://tinyurl.com/ebmv6pbj).

