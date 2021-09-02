checkAd

Music China 2021 Embracing its 20th anniversary and empower industry development in the post-epidemic era

SHANGHAI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, jointly organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX, and Messe Frankfurt, returns to Shanghai New International Exposition Center on October 13-16, 2021. As one of the world's top brands of musical instrument expo, Music China 2021 will bring with insights into the industry in the post-pandemic era.

As China has been released from the severe pandemic for over one year, expositions have become a unique opportunity for businesses to reunion with the customers and the practitioners, looking to new business opportunities. Music China has played an essential role in the revival of the music industry, as it was successfully held last year against the pandemic. More than 1,106 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions joined Music China with their latest products and brand information, drawing 81,761 attendees and 1.62 million viewers online who were eager to grasp the latest trends of the restructured industry in the post-pandemic era.

Reputed as one of the must-attend expos in the global music industry, Music China has been making efforts to serve the industry. This year, it is expected to cover an exhibiting area of 115,000 sqm, with 11 exhibition halls displaying different categories of musical instruments and music related products. Global brands confirming to attend the show include AXL, Casio, C.Bechstein, Dunhuang, Fender, Fengling, GEWA, Gibson, Hailun, Hsinghai, Jinyin, JOYO, Kawai, LAVA, NUX, Parsons, Pearl River, Pioneer DJ, Samick, Steinway, Tama, and Yamaha.

Embracing its 20th edition, Music China 2021 will continue to enhance its role in the global music industry, promoting instrument manufacturing, international trade, music education, and cultural development through a wide variety of events. Apart from the regular events like a new product launch, industrial forums and seminars, educational programs, music competition and live shows, Music China has also planned exclusive activities to celebrate its 20th anniversaries, such as the China-chic Pop-up Store, the Future Music Festival, the Featured Exhibitions for traditional erhu, handmade guitar and trendy audio products.

Meeting challenges together with the industry for 20 years, Music China will continue to shoulder the responsibility to provide support for the industry with gratitude, contributing to the revitalization and prosperity of the global music industry.

For more information about Music China, please visit our website: www.musicchina-expo.com.

Contact:
Miss Sylvia Xue
+86-21-6295-3159
xueaoshuang@shanghai-intex.com




