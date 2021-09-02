Bitcoin Group SE records further growth in own stock: Value of crypto assets rises to EUR 180 million Herford, 02 September 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 ) continues to benefit from the high interest in cryptocurrencies. Compared to the company's update in February 2021 , the price of essential coins has been rising further.

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Bitcoin Group SE records further growth in own stock: Value of crypto assets rises to EUR 180 million 02.09.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As a result, the own stock of cryptocurrencies held by futurum bank AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitcoin Group SE, stands at EUR 182.8 million as of 30 August 2021. In February 2021, the volume was EUR 170 million. In terms of the specific stock of currencies, Ethereum (ETH) with 10,232 units and Bitcoin (BTC) with 3,673 units make up the largest positions in the portfolio.

In addition, cash and cash equivalents within the group amount to approximately EUR 15.0 million. Overall, the total of own stock and cash and cash equivalents equals EUR 197.8 million and thus exceeds the current EUR 184.8 million market capitalization of Bitcoin Group SE.

Following a phase of weakness in Bitcoin during the summer months of 2021, the price of the cryptocurrency has been rising dynamically again since mid-July. Currently, Bitcoin is trading slightly above the EUR 40,000 mark. A similar development is posted by Ethereum, which is currently quoted at around EUR 3,000.

"With our present update on our stocks, we want to provide transparent insight into our Company and at the same time contribute to the further acceptance of cryptocurrencies. We are of course pleased by the rising prices and reinforce our view that cryptocurrencies are the future. In an environment of rising uncertainty in the markets and higher inflation, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other coins are gaining in importance - especially when it comes to investing. Given the inherent protection against inflation, they should therefore be part of the allocation in every balanced portfolio," says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.