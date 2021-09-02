checkAd

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE records further growth in own stock: Value of crypto assets rises to EUR 180 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.09.2021, 08:00  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Bitcoin Group SE records further growth in own stock: Value of crypto assets rises to EUR 180 million

02.09.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bitcoin Group SE records further growth in own stock: Value of crypto assets rises to EUR 180 million

Herford, 02 September 2021 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) continues to benefit from the high interest in cryptocurrencies. Compared to the company's update in February 2021, the price of essential coins has been rising further.

As a result, the own stock of cryptocurrencies held by futurum bank AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bitcoin Group SE, stands at EUR 182.8 million as of 30 August 2021. In February 2021, the volume was EUR 170 million. In terms of the specific stock of currencies, Ethereum (ETH) with 10,232 units and Bitcoin (BTC) with 3,673 units make up the largest positions in the portfolio.

In addition, cash and cash equivalents within the group amount to approximately EUR 15.0 million. Overall, the total of own stock and cash and cash equivalents equals EUR 197.8 million and thus exceeds the current EUR 184.8 million market capitalization of Bitcoin Group SE.

Following a phase of weakness in Bitcoin during the summer months of 2021, the price of the cryptocurrency has been rising dynamically again since mid-July. Currently, Bitcoin is trading slightly above the EUR 40,000 mark. A similar development is posted by Ethereum, which is currently quoted at around EUR 3,000.

"With our present update on our stocks, we want to provide transparent insight into our Company and at the same time contribute to the further acceptance of cryptocurrencies. We are of course pleased by the rising prices and reinforce our view that cryptocurrencies are the future. In an environment of rising uncertainty in the markets and higher inflation, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other coins are gaining in importance - especially when it comes to investing. Given the inherent protection against inflation, they should therefore be part of the allocation in every balanced portfolio," says Marco Bodewein, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.

Seite 1 von 3
Bitcoin Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Bitcoin Group SE
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Bitcoin Group SE records further growth in own stock: Value of crypto assets rises to EUR 180 million DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain Bitcoin Group SE records further growth in own stock: Value of crypto assets rises to EUR 180 million 02.09.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordex SE: Nordex errichtet erste N163/5.X Turbine
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLINE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS ...
Modern Plant Based Foods gewinnt das Aldi-Imperium als Kooperationspartner-Kurs zieht deutlich an
DGAP-News: Fast Finance 24 Holding AG setzt das positive erste Quartal 2021 fort und erwirtschaftet ein ...
CM Fluids Bus ist offizieller IAA-Shuttlebus
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports Regulatory Clearance in Germany to Commence a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Positiver Geschäftsverlauf I. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-News: Code Pharma BV: Antiviral drug Codivir shows promising effect against COVID-19
Nordex SE: Nordex installs first N163/5.X turbine
DGAP-News: Partnerschaft zwischen SÜSS MicroTec und SET zur Entwicklung einer kombinierten Anlagenlösung ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrDGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet weiteren Zuwachs beim Eigenbestand: Wert der Krypto-Assets steigt auf EUR 180 Mio.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Concierge Service Deluxe – eine deutsche Erfolgsstory in Dubai
Rainer Brosy | Kommentare
09.08.21Trading per Online Broker
Rainer Brosy | Kommentare
09.08.21LYNX: Kann die Bitcoin Group Aktie vom Kursanstieg des Bitcoins profitieren?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
09.08.21Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin vor nächster Rally? – Der Anfang ist gemacht
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare