The Grounds Real Estate Development AG / Key word(s): Real Estate The Grounds Real Estate Development AGstarts marketing for terraced houses in Dallgow-Döberitz 02.09.2021

The Grounds starts marketing for terraced houses in Dallgow-Döberitz

- 28 spacious terraced houses "Am Reitplatz" (at the Riding School)

- An optimum suburban location to the west of Berlin

- Fully let - suitable for capital investors or owner-occupiers

Berlin, 02.09.2021 -The Grounds Real Estate Development AG (The Grounds / ISIN: DE000A2GSVV5) has begun marketing a terraced house development built in 1997 "Am Reitplatz" (at the Riding School) in Dallgow-Döberitz. The estate includes a selection totalling 28 spacious terraced houses. The majority of the houses are tenanted, and can be acquired both as a capital investment or for owner-occupation.

The houses inspire confidence with their well-lit rooms, attractive floor plans and a diverse range of spaces. Around 143 m2 of living area is available in each of the terrace-end houses, and about 135 m2 in the mid-terrace houses. In addition to living rooms on the ground floor and upper floor, the houses have a basement floor with a hobby room and generously-sized storeroom, together with an attic converted into storage space.

The key features of the immediate neighbourhood are prestigious estates, forest, meadows and paddocks, as well as a child day-care centre and a public play area, and it is therefore especially attractive for families with children. Jacopo Mingazzini, Management Board of The Grounds, says: "Dallgow-Döberitz borders on the western edge of Berlin, and is thus in a prime suburban location combining the benefits of a big metropolis with those of living in the country. Moreover, the location is a typical example of the growing attractiveness of many surrounding communities that increasingly come into consideration for a relocation even by Berlin residents in view of Berlin's tight housing market."