Monalizumab and ANKET Data Will Be Presented at ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress

AstraZeneca to present new data on monalizumab in combination with durvalumab in a late-breaking abstract on COAST Phase 2 trial

MARSEILLE, France, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that two oral presentations will be highlighted at the ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress.

AstraZeneca will present a late-breaker abstract on the COAST Phase 2 trial, highlighting progression-free survival (PFS) results for novel durvalumab combinations with potential new medicines, including Innate’s monalizumab, and oleclumab, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, in unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).   Monalizumab, Innate’s lead partnered asset, is a potentially first-in-class immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting NKG2A receptors expressed on tumor infiltrating cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and NK cells.

In addition, Innate will present pre-clinical data from its next-generation, proprietary, multi-specific NK cell engager platform known as ANKETTM (Antibody-based NK cell Engager Therapeutics).

We’re pleased with the continued progress of monalizumab, particularly in a combination trial with durvalumab in unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer,said Mondher Mahjoubi, Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma.  “Furthermore, the pre-clinical ANKETTM data at ESMO validates the importance of NK cell science and its role in the next wave of immunotherapy, while serving as the scientific engine to further advance our clinical pipeline. We look forward to seeing both oral presentations at ESMO.”

Presentation details

Monalizumab:

Title: COAST: an open-label, randomised, phase 2 platform study of durvalumab alone or in combination with novel agents in patients with locally advanced, unresectable, Stage III NSCLC
Date and time: September 17, 2021, at 2:20 p.m. CEST
Presentation number: LBA42

Alexandre Martinez-Marti (Barcelona, Spain) will deliver the presentation.  

ANKET:

Title: Harnessing innate immunity in cancer therapies: the example of Natural Killer Cell Engagers
Date and time: September 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. CEST
Presentation number: 1O

Professor Eric Vivier, DVM, Chief Scientific Officer of Innate Pharma, will deliver the presentation.

About Monalizumab:

Monalizumab is a potentially first-in-class immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting NKG2A receptors expressed on tumor infiltrating cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and NK cells.

