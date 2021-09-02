Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market” Listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under its New Market Segments

September 2, 2021

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

(Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO

TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) has received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing standards of new market segments from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (“TSE”) on July 9, 2021 and the Company confirmed its compliance with the listing standards for the “Prime Market” under the new market segments. Based on the results, the Company resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to select and apply for “Prime Market” to which it shall belong to after the introduction date, April 4, 2022. The Company will promptly proceed with the procedures set forth by TSE.