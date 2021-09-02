checkAd

Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market” Listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under its New Market Segments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.09.2021, 08:02  |  48   |   |   

September 2, 2021

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
(Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) has received the results of the initial assessment of its compliance with the listing standards of new market segments from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (“TSE”) on July 9, 2021 and the Company confirmed its compliance with the listing standards for the “Prime Market” under the new market segments. Based on the results, the Company resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to select and apply for “Prime Market” to which it shall belong to after the introduction date, April 4, 2022. The Company will promptly proceed with the procedures set forth by TSE.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

IIJ Investor Relations

Tel: +81-3-5205-6500　E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp　URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Application for Selection of “Prime Market” Listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under its New Market Segments September 2, 2021 Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Company representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director (Stock Code Number: 3774, The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Akihisa Watai, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
Exela Technologies Announces Completion of $150 million At-the-Market Offering
Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Xome Valuations
Credit Acceptance Pleased to Announce Resolution of Litigation With Massachusetts Attorney General
Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Distribution
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
T2 Biosystems Recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month with Thought Leadership Campaign and Participation ...
Plug Power Hosts Sen. Schumer at Green Hydrogen Plant in New York
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Regular Monthly Distribution
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...