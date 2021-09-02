checkAd

Verona Pharma Presents Pharmacokinetic Data with Ensifentrine at the European Respiratory Society International Congress 2021

Results demonstrate co-administration of fluconazole has minimal effect on ensifentrine pharmacokinetics

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces an abstract describing a drug-drug interaction study assessing the effect of CYP2C9 inhibitor, fluconazole, on the pharmacokinetics of nebulized ensifentrine in healthy individuals has been published by the European Respiratory Society (“ERS”) International Congress 2021. The abstract is available on the ERS website and will appear in a supplement of the peer reviewed journal, European Respiratory Journal.

Ensifentrine is an investigational, first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (“PDE3” and “PDE4”) and is primarily metabolized via the hepatic route by the cytochrome P450 enzyme, CYP2C9. Verona Pharma is currently conducting a global Phase 3 program evaluating ensifentrine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”) with top-line results expected in 2022.

The Phase 1, open label, 29-patient study demonstrated co-administration of oral, steady-state fluconazole with inhaled ensifentrine was well tolerated and had a minimal, not clinically relevant, effect on the pharmacokinetic profile of ensifentrine.

Details of Verona Pharma’s abstract are listed below and linked to the ERS website.

E-poster 2137: The effect of fluconazole on the pharmacokinetics of ensifentrine in healthy individuals
Participant: Tara Rheault, Vice President of Research and Development, Verona Pharma
Pre-Congress Content: Pharmacology of airway diseases: clinical and laboratory studies

