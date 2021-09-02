EnQuest H1 Revenue USD 518 Million; Sees Production at Lower End of Guidance Autor: PLX AI | 02.09.2021, 08:02 | 36 | 0 | 0 02.09.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – EnQuest half year revenue USD 518.3 million, up from USD 450 million last year. Half year EBITDA USD 345.4 million, up from USD 320.8 million2021 average net Group production is expected to be at the lower end of the guidance range of … (PLX AI) – EnQuest half year revenue USD 518.3 million, up from USD 450 million last year. Half year EBITDA USD 345.4 million, up from USD 320.8 million2021 average net Group production is expected to be at the lower end of the guidance range of … (PLX AI) – EnQuest half year revenue USD 518.3 million, up from USD 450 million last year.

Half year EBITDA USD 345.4 million, up from USD 320.8 million

2021 average net Group production is expected to be at the lower end of the guidance range of 46,000 Boepd and 52,000 Boepd

This reflects expected performances at Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area and PM8/Seligi over the course of the second half of the year

Operating costs are expected to be approximately $300 million, reflecting lower lease charter credits driven by higher uptime at Kraken, additional production enhancement scopes and topside maintenance activities at Magnus, higher diesel costs and sterling strength



