Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 8th of September 2021, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 7th of September 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2020 paid out on the 15th of September 2021.

Arco Vara AS will pay dividends to the shareholders in the net amount of 1 euro cents per share on 15th September 2021.

Next confirmed payments are the following: 1 euro cents per share on 15th of December 2021 and 1 euro cents per share on 15th of March 2022.


Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com





